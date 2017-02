Chinese equipment vendor Huawei says it has formed a partnership with US software company Oracle covering utilities, smart meters and smart grids.



In a statement from Huawei, the company says they have signed what it calls a "power IoT [internet of things] ecosystem partnership to continue their cooperation" in advanced metering.



Huawei Energy Solution managing director, Cong Peijin, and Oracle’s Greater China regional senior director sales, Stuart Shaw, signed the agreement, which covers Huawei’s advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and its interworking with Oracle Utilities products.



Shaw said, according to the statement issued by Huawei: "Oracle is looking forward to working together with Huawei in marketing, sales and technology to take the AMI solution into the target sectors. Huawei along with Oracle’s utility and customer experience will jointly approach the customer opportunity and achieve a win-win business situation."



The announcement was distributed today by Huawei and appears on Huawei’s website, but has not yet appeared on Oracle’s. Last year Huawei announced it was teaming up with Intel, SAP, Oracle and others to set up a lab focusing on innovation and transformation in cloud computing and big data.



Cong said, in the same announcement: "Huawei is very glad to establish a favourable cooperation relationship with Oracle in connected smart grid territory." The two companies plan to increase strategic investment in solution construction, market expansion projects and joint marketing, Cong said.



The collaboration will enable a robust end-to-end AMI solution, helping power and grid companies to improve customer experience and operational efficiency, and achieve energy saving and emission reduction.



Huawei is already a platinum member of Oracle’s PartnerNetwork. They have already worked together on automatic metering and utilities. Both parties used standard IT technology under open architecture to achieve interconnectivity.