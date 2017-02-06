Free Trial

Search
Search
Global Telecoms Business
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeMTN appoints Yaksan to lead IGNITE charge
RSS feeds
Global Telecoms Business Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


MTN appoints Yaksan to lead IGNITE charge

06 February 2017

MTN Group has appointed Saim Yaksan as its chief group transformation officer, effective immediately effect, and named two others to lead transformation in South Africa and Nigeria

Read more: MTN transformation Nigeria South Africa Africa IGNITE Vodafone

Saim Yaksan - MTNThe news of Yaksan’s appointment follows the launch of MTN’s IGNITE transformation programme in Q3 2016, which he’s been appointed head of, and December’s announcement that it has installed three new roles in the aftermath of its dispute with the Nigerian government

IGNITE, which aims to increase MTN’s agility and efficiency, has been rolled out in South Africa and Nigeria and as such Debbie Minnaar and Olubayo Adekanmbi have been appointed to lead the transformation programmes in the respective countries.

Yaksan, who joined MTN in August 2011 as GM for technology procurement and three years later was named executive supply chain management and group CPO, will head up MTN’s holistic transformation programme, IGNITE. Before MTN, he held a number of roles at Vodafone, including as head of corporate services.

IGNITE will be rolled out across other operations. GTB


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

Related Articles

  1. T-Mobile Netherlands appoints new CEO

  2. GTB announces Power100 for 2016

  3. Telenor reshuffles organisational structure

  4. GTB: 50 women to watch in 2016

  5. Verizon boosts capacity by 450% for Super Bowl


Follow us on Twitter


Advertisements


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Sectors

Interviews

CFOs

CMOs

GTB TV

About us

My account

Links


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.