MTN appoints Yaksan to lead IGNITE charge

The news of Yaksan’s appointment follows the launch of MTN’s IGNITE transformation programme in Q3 2016, which he’s been appointed head of, and December’s announcement that it has installed three new roles in the aftermath of its dispute with the Nigerian government.

IGNITE, which aims to increase MTN’s agility and efficiency, has been rolled out in South Africa and Nigeria and as such Debbie Minnaar and Olubayo Adekanmbi have been appointed to lead the transformation programmes in the respective countries.

Yaksan, who joined MTN in August 2011 as GM for technology procurement and three years later was named executive supply chain management and group CPO, will head up MTN’s holistic transformation programme, IGNITE. Before MTN, he held a number of roles at Vodafone, including as head of corporate services.

IGNITE will be rolled out across other operations. GTB