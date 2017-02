Global service providers are missing out on a $6.7 billion opportunity by failing to provide managed Wifi, according to a study.

According to XCellAir, 15% of consumers in the UK and the US would be willing to pay for their Wifi to be managed by a third party. On average, consumers would be willing to spend $34 per year for this service.

XCellAir claims service providers could miss out on as much as $3.3 billion in additional revenue I 2018, while the could save as much as $3.4 billion in operating expenditure, giving the $6.7 billion figure.

The survey, which took in the views of 1,000 consumers, also found around half blame their ISP for issues with their Wifi, regardless of who provided their router.

"With Wifi fast becoming the consumer’s preferred choice for connectivity, internet service providers need to ensure they are doing their utmost to meet service requirements. Our research reveals that there is nascent demand for managed Wifi services, demand that they’re also willing to pay for," said Todd Mersch, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, XCellAir.

"Against a backdrop of new uses for domestic Wifi, from streaming media to smart home devices, it is remarkable that almost everyone surveyed had completely unmanaged Wifi. Consumers are going to look to ISPs to provide and manage their Wifi as more connected devices fill the home."