Three UK agrees £250m deal for UK Broadband

CK Hutchison subsidiary Three UK has agreed to buy UK
Broadband Limited from PCCW for £250 million.
UK Broadband Limited owns and operates Relish, a mobile
broadband provider based in London. Overall, the company
supports 15,000 customers across the UK.
It also gives Three access to a chunk of additional
spectrum, understood to be around 40MHz across the 3.4GHz,
3.6GHz, 3.9GHz bands. This spectrum cannot currently be used
for mobile services, but has been earmarked as possible bands
for 5G services.
The transaction will see UK Broadband become a wholly owned
subsidiary of Three UK, although the mobile operator declined
to discuss if this will result in the firm or subsidiary Relish
being rebranded.
Three will pay £250 million for the acquisition,
should the deal be approved by regulators, although a deferred
£50 million will be made available as a credit towards an
MVNO agreement on Three’s network.
Dave Dyson, Chief Executive of Three UK, said: "UK Broadband
gives us an opportunity to expand our ambition to provide high
quality and great value internet connectivity for UK
consumers."
The deal marks an expansion of Three’s mobile
based, fixed line replacement service which was launched last
year under the name Home-Fi. It aims to offer home Wi-Fi
services in areas which have poor internet connectivity using
Three’s additional mobile service.
Home-Fi launched across 135 stores based in non-congested
areas of the mobile operator’s network, and sees a
router connected using a SIM for connectivity.
Another key reason for the acquisition is the spectrum
holdings of UK Broadband, which includes several bands that
have been identified for possible use during the development
and implementation of 5G.
Three has already complained about the distribution of
spectrum holdings in the UK, launching a campaign challenging
Ofcom CEO
Sharon White to "Make the Air Fair". The campaign, launched
last year, included a petition which has received more than
200,000 signatories.
In the campaign, Three accused BT and Vodafone of harming
competition by holding on to a high proportion of spectrum,
some of which the Hutchison subsidiary claims is being left
unused.
CCS Insight principle analyst Kester Mann claimed the
acquisition will do little to address the concerns expressed in
the Make the Air Fair campaign, but removes a likely bidder
from future spectrum auctions.
Mann said: "Although Three will acquire new spectrum, the
acquired band is not compatible with most of
today’s mobile devices, meaning that it cannot be
put to immediate use. It is likely to be a key band for 5G
services, which will launch in the UK from 2020. Therefore,
today’s deal does little to address its immediate
concerns.
"Three remains in a precarious position as a mobile-only
provider in a UK market rapidly evolving to multiplay services.
It does not have the share of spectrum or scale of operation to
challenge bigger rivals such as BT and Vodafone. UK Broadband
has a tiny customer base of just 15,000, a fraction of the
more-than-20 million it would have gained had its bid to
acquire O2 been successful last year.
"The deal removes a likely bidder at the UK spectrum
auction, anticipated for later in 2017. UK Broadband was almost
certain to take part given its aspirations to expand its
service beyond London, Swindon and Reading. A successful
outcome is vital for Three’s long-term UK future
and has spurred a strong recent campaign aimed at securing more
favourable conditions."
Three failed in its last acquisition attempt,
a bid to buy O2 from Telefonica, after meeting resistance
from European regulators.