Former banking chief information officer Peter Trier Schleidt has resigned from Denmark’s TDC, where he was chief operating officer.



At the same time TDC has appointed Andreas Pfisterer, former CIO of Telefónica Germany, as acting head of operations and chief technology and information officer. Pfisterer has also worked for KPN’s E-Plus in Germany and Sunrise Communications in Switzerland.



Circumstances surrounding Schleidt’s departure are clouded. Danish media point to a breakdown of TDC’s YouSee cable network – during the Danish queen’s New Year message – when 1.3 million people lost their TV service for an extended period. GTB interviewed him about TDC's TV service and the company's broadband upgrade in November 2016.



Schleidt was CTO and then CIO of Danske Bank until joining TDC in October 2013. He has been a board member of Jyske Bank since March 2016.



Former CEO Carsten Dilling left TDC in August 2015, to be replaced by ex CFO Pernille Erenbjerg. Chairman Vagn Sørensen announced this week that he would not stand for re-election.