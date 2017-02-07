Openreach launches mapping tool for carriers

Openreach has launched a digital mapping tool aimed at
helping carriers looking to plan and build their own
infrastructure connect to its own nationwide network.
The network maps have been developed voluntarily by
Openreach and offer an instant, interactive view of the
BT-owned carrier’s national network of underground
ducts, telephone poles and cable chambers.
The service means companies looking to connect to
Openreach’s infrastructures will no longer be
required to request the information from the company, which
previously offered static maps and network diagrams upon
request.
Duct and pole access have long been highlighted as an issue
by BT’s rivals, who claimed the inability to
easily access information about Openreach’s
network justified calls to split it from its parent
company.
Openreach said it hopes that the web-based mapping tool will
encourage more investment in fibre services by allowing
companies to carry out work on their own.
It also revealed plans to update the tool with further
functional enhancements, including a tool that shows how much
capacity is available in each duct, and what has already been
assigned for other networks currently in development.
Another tool in the works is one that allows communications
providers yo download underlying data and add it to their own
mapping systems.
Clive Selley, CEO, Openreach said: "This is another
important development in our plans to give greater access to
our network and encourages other companies to join Openreach in
building better, broader and faster communications services for
the whole UK.
"As our infrastructure already exists, CPs will be able to
build and expand their fibre network in far quicker timescales
than if building it from scratch. The mapping tool further
enhances that process – giving CPs exactly the same
level of access to our network data as Openreach.
"Our ducts and poles have been open to these companies for
several years, and Ofcom has been clear that the price to
access them is in line with international comparisons, but they
haven’t been used on a large scale to date. We
hope that these new, simpler processes – which have
been designed and developed in partnership with the industry
– will encourage more companies to invest,
particularly in parts of the UK that aren’t
already served by high-speed networks."
Openreach is currently undergoing a major reform, as it has
appointed a new board of directors and is being ran
separately to BT, which still owns it. Rivals have challenged
Ofcom to split the wholesale arm from BT, but the regulator
instead opted for legal separation.