South African wholesale operator Broadband Infraco is upgrading its 15,000km fibre network to 100Gbps.



Broadband Infraco – which was nearly bought by incumbent operator Telkom in 2016 until negotiations failed over the price – will be using equipment from Coriant, the companies announced.



Puleng Kwele, CEO of Broadband Infraco, said: "As end-user applications continue to evolve and become increasingly bandwidth-intensive, a robust and flexible backbone network is critical to helping our customers keep pace in this rapidly changing landscape."





The company operates 156 points of presence around South Africa and plans to upgrade those in major locations with the Coriant equipment. Coriant is the private-equity owned company that brought together Tellabs, Sycamore Networks and parts of NSN Optical in 2013.

"Coriant’s state-of-the-art technology is playing a key role as we upgrade our infrastructure to support a new generation of broadband applications and wholesale services, including 100G," said Kwele.She added: "We remain committed to delivering best-in-class broadband services that help accelerate economic development throughout South Africa and ensuring downstream cost and efficiency benefits for our customers." Vodacom and Dark Fibre Africa were both reported to have been talking to Broadband Infraco last year after the end of talks with Telkom. According to local reports, Telkom offered to pay just one rand for the company.Coriant’s regional vice president Richard Fellner said: "We are confident in our ability to help Broadband Infraco meet its goal of modernising its infrastructure to better serve its customers – today, tomorrow, and well into the future."