Nokia plans to acquire Comptel, the provider of solutions which analyse mobile usage data for carriers, to advance its software strategy. Nokia believes that it can provide service providers with the ability to design, deliver, orchestrate and assure communications and digital services across physical, virtual and hybrid networks.

The tender offer values Comptel at €347 million. Comptel’s board of directors has decided to recommend to the shareholders that the initial tender offer is accepted.

The main value of the acquisition is in the combination of Nokia's Cloudband and Nuage Networks portfolios which mean that Nokia would be able to provide customers with complete, end-to-end orchestration of complex network function virtualisation (NFV) and software defined networking (SDN) deployments.

Comptel would bolster Nokia's software portfolio by adding critical solutions for catalogue-driven service orchestration and fulfilment, intelligent data processing, customer engagement, and agile service monetisation .

Nokia believes that the combination of Nokia's service assurance portfolio and Comptel's service orchestration portfolio will enable a ‘closed loop’ between service assurance and fulfilment that simplifies the management of complex networks.