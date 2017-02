Nokia and Three UK are to deploy what they claim is the world's first fully integrated cloud-native core network. It is claimed that the planned network will enhance scalability and allow the partnership to better prepare or IoT and 5G.

By applying what they call ‘cloud-native, principles into its cloud software design, Nokia will attempt to help Three to leverage the full benefit of the cloud architecture, including massive scalability and better reliability.

Cloud-native applications conform to a framework designed to maximise resilience through predictable behaviours. The highly automated, container-driven infrastructure which is now the norm for usage in cloud platforms, determines the way software is written.

In theory, this will provide a higher-quality service for Three's customers as demand for VoLTE and high-definition video grows.

Nokia will begin deployment of Three UK's new core network in multiple data centre locations in the course of 2017. The flexible and scalable cloud platform employed will allow Three to increase efficiencies, while also benefitting from the breadth of Nokia's technology and services capabilities, including the expertise offered by the Global Cloud Design Center opened in the UK in September 2016.

David Snow, principal analyst at Current Analysis, said: "This is a significant cloud core network deal with the potential to deliver a wide range of technology and business benefits to Three UK. As carriers gear up for the 5G future, it is vital that their core networks are flexible enough to match 5G access network demands, especially regarding latency and scalability. This deal demonstrates that Nokia has a wide range of cloud technologies and professional service assets which it can use to design and deploy such an end-to-end cloud core network solution."

Graham Baxter, Chief Operating Officer of Three UK, said: "Three carries 35% of mobile data traffic in the UK today. The cloud core network will enable us to scale even further and continue to offer great value and service innovation to our customers. The agreement with Nokia will help us to continue delivering the UK's most reliable network."