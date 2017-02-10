Free Trial

Search
Search
Global Telecoms Business
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeColt adds Microsoft Azure to On Demand platform
RSS feeds
Global Telecoms Business Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher

Colt adds Microsoft Azure to On Demand platform

10 February 2017

Azure is the first CSP to be added to Colt' DCA On Demand platform

Read more: Colt Microsoft Azure cloud SDN London ExpressRoute IaaS

Colt Technology Services has named Microsoft Azure as the first cloud provider available on its software-defined network (SDN)-enabled "On Demand" platform.

Microsoft is the first cloud service provider (CSP) to be added to the network, which is now offering Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA) to allow secure connectivity to the public cloud, bypassing the internet.

Colt’s DCA On Demand supports connectivity from the UK-based carrier’s IQ Network into the Azure cloud platform in real time, slashing traditional delivery processes, Colt claims.

The service will initially be launched at Microsoft ExpressRoute locations in London, Dublin and Amsterdam. However, there are plans to expand to existing interconnects in Tokyo, Frankfurt and Paris later this year.

Mikkel Riis, senior product marketing manager, Microsoft Azure said: "The cloud is driving transformation through new business models, easy global expansion and reach, accelerated innovation and time to market, along with an enhanced customer experience. Collaborating with Colt to bring ExpressRoute to customers is a core part of these attributes and values."

Colt is positioning itself as a leader in SDN and SD-WAN, having announced a partnership with AT&T at Capacity Europe in November which will see the two carriers develop the service.

Colt said it also plans to add more CSPs to the DCA On Demand platform. More than 5,000 enterprise buildings and 200 data centres are currently eligible to use the service, Colt claims.

The service allows customers to utilise a portal to flex bandwidths themselves, depending on the levels needed for cloud connectivity. The SDN-based service gives Colt’s customers the ability to choose per-hour pricing plans on top of tradition fixed term agreements.

"Public cloud services have long been associated with scalable, flexible capabilities, and our On Demand offering really brings the network into the cloud era," explained Colt CTO Rajiv Datta. 

"An intelligent network is an essential part of demanding enterprises’ public cloud experience and the launch of our DCA On Demand service sets a new standard for customer experience compared to existing WAN services or Internet connections. This addition to our On-Demand portfolio underlines Colt’s position of challenging the status quo of traditional providers with innovation and flexibility."




  1. IoT heavyweights form cybersecurity alliance

  2. $380m telecoms arbitration case filed aginst Iraq

  3. UTL, Airtel resolve interconnection row

  4. MTN appoints Yaksan to lead IGNITE charge

  5. T-Mobile Netherlands appoints new CEO


Follow us on Twitter


Advertisements


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Sectors

Interviews

CFOs

CMOs

GTB TV

About us

My account

Links


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.