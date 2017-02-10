Colt adds Microsoft Azure to On Demand platform

Colt Technology Services has named Microsoft Azure as the
first cloud provider available on its software-defined network
(SDN)-enabled "On Demand" platform.
Microsoft is the first cloud service provider (CSP) to be
added to the network, which is now offering Dedicated Cloud
Access (DCA) to allow secure connectivity to the public cloud,
bypassing the internet.
Colt’s DCA On Demand supports connectivity from
the UK-based carrier’s IQ Network into the Azure
cloud platform in real time, slashing traditional delivery
processes, Colt claims.
The service will initially be launched at Microsoft
ExpressRoute locations in London, Dublin and Amsterdam.
However, there are plans to expand to existing interconnects in
Tokyo, Frankfurt and Paris later this year.
Mikkel Riis, senior product marketing manager, Microsoft
Azure said: "The cloud is driving transformation through new
business models, easy global expansion and reach, accelerated
innovation and time to market, along with an enhanced customer
experience. Collaborating with Colt to bring ExpressRoute to
customers is a core part of these attributes and values."
Colt is positioning itself as a leader in SDN and SD-WAN,
having announced a partnership with AT&T at Capacity Europe
in November which will see the two carriers develop the
service.
Colt said it also plans to add more CSPs to the DCA On
Demand platform. More than 5,000 enterprise buildings and 200
data centres are currently eligible to use the service, Colt
claims.
The service allows customers to utilise a portal to flex
bandwidths themselves, depending on the levels needed for cloud
connectivity. The SDN-based service gives Colt’s
customers the ability to choose per-hour pricing plans on top
of tradition fixed term agreements.
"Public cloud services have long been associated with
scalable, flexible capabilities, and our On Demand offering
really brings the network into the cloud era," explained Colt
CTO Rajiv Datta.
"An intelligent network is an essential part of demanding
enterprises’ public cloud experience and the
launch of our DCA On Demand service sets a new standard for
customer experience compared to existing WAN services or
Internet connections. This addition to our On-Demand
portfolio underlines Colt’s position of
challenging the status quo of traditional providers with
innovation and flexibility."