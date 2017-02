BT and Symantec have partnered to provide technology which will enable BT customers to gain visibility of incoming internet traffic and simplify the administration of network security and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Two new Symantec products will complement the existing Symantec Blue Coat ProxySG service to bolster BT’s Managed Web Security portfolio: Symantec SSL Visibility Appliance and Symantec Cloud Service.

Symantec SSL Visibility Appliance enables organisations to minimise blind spots that occur with encrypted data traffic on networks. Considering approximately half of all internet traffic today is encrypted, this can create a large gap in an organisation’s security visibility. Customers gain additional visibility and control over encrypted traffic to help ensure compliance with their privacy, regulatory and acceptable use policies.

Symantec Cloud Service is an always-on security for user devices to protect against malware, viruses and advanced threats. It uses real-time intelligence from Symantec’s Global Intelligence Network.

Mark Hughes, CEO, BT Security, said: “Monitoring network environments has become increasingly complex over the last few years, and improving visibility of encrypted traffic activity and identifying blind spots is vital for a safe and secure business.

Our agreement with Symantec helps address this issue and is a new step in providing a full, comprehensive package that equips chief information security Officers with the administrative tools needed to monitor their networks.”

The agreement also enables access to the Symantec Management Centre platform required for the new Symantec SSL Visibility Appliance and Symantec Cloud Service.