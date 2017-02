Openreach has appointed IT executive and production engineer Liz Benison as a non-executive member of its newly formed board.

She joins a number of other executive and non-executive directors who were appointed to the company’s board in January "Liz brings a wealth of experience in building businesses through forging strong relationships with clients and delivering long and complex contracts in the service industry," said Openreach chairman Mike McTighe.Benison has been CEO of services group Serco’s local and regional government business since August 2014. Trained as a production engineer, she previously had senior positions at IT services companies CSC, Capgemini and Xansa.Serco operates public and private transport and traffic control, aviation, military weapons, detention centres, call centres, prisons and schools on behalf of customers that are largely in the public sector.Openreach is owned by BT, but provides last-mile connections to all the UK’s competing operators on an equivalent basis. The UK regulator, Ofcom, is still considering whether Openreach should be separated out as a completely independent company."We are determined to meet our customers’ expectations and to strengthen the autonomy, governance and transparency of Openreach, so we are putting a strong team in place to deliver that," said McTighe.He said that Benison is "passionate about good service and British innovation so Openreach is the perfect fit for her knowledge and expertise".