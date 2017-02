One quarter of UK businesses are unaware of the upcoming switch off of ISDN, according to a survey by TalkTalk Business, but 96% of those who have switched hosted voice or SIP trunking have seen savings.

BT will switch off its traditional ISDN network in 2025 in favour of IP voice services. According to TalkTalk Business, the majority of businesses who had made the switch had seen savings, with one in four asked saying it had cut their telephony costs in half.

24% said adopting SIP had enabled more flexibility within their business, while 31% said they had adopted the technology to expand their business to more locations with greater efficiency.

The survey, which was carried out by Censuswide, spoke to 1,000 decision makers from businesses across the UK.

Guy Miller, Director of Next Generation Voice at TalkTalk Business commented: "IP Voice products like SIP Trunking and Hosted Voice are essential for businesses looking to not only reduce telephony costs, but also adopt more modern approaches to work, such as those offered by collaboration and unified communications tools."

"Organisations that have made the switch to IP Voice (including Hosted Voice in addition to SIP) have more than justified the business case they made when it comes to reducing costs. Moreover, they’ve also deployed reliable systems that will reduce the chance of costly outages and provide them with futureproof technology, ready for the workforce of tomorrow".