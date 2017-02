Dimension Data and NTT Communications say they have begun an investigation into how they can jointly deliver a better cloud expertise to their clients.

By driving deeper collaboration within NTT, the aim is to create a cloud powerhouse of skills and capabilities, they claim. It is not clear why the two companies have issued a vague joint statement before any concrete details have been announced.

However, the immediate focus, they claim, is to evaluate how to bring Dimension Data’s and NTT Communications’ cloud IaaS platforms closer and investigate possible integration and key points of change to create more scale through capitalising on strengths and sweating existing assets.

Both companies emphasised that there will be no impact on clients during this process and that the objective is to provide enhanced value to present customers.

The NTT Group has been a cloud and managed hosting provider for over 15 years, and believes it has the credentials and assets that are critical in winning in the fast-moving cloud market.

Coupled with significant R&D investments and the range of services its operating companies offer, NTT is in a prime position to play an advanced role in the cloud market.

In a statement, the company said: "Creating a global cloud centre of excellence spanning our entire portfolio presents attractive and exciting opportunities for clients and for cloud experts who want to play a part in shaping the future of the cloud.

"Closer alignment of our platforms will enable us to leverage our overall cloud capability to unlock significant opportunities", said Masaaki Moribayashi, head of cloud services at NTT Communications.