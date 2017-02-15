GSMA launches directory for IoT APIs

The GSMA has launched a directory of APIs aimed at enabling
developers to innovate new Internet of Things (IoT)
solutions.
The "IoT Big Data API Directory" gives developers and third
parties access to information that is typically retained in
vertical silos to help drive the development of new services in
the burgeoning IoT market.
The GSMA claims it is the first directory of its kind,
offering details of IoT and context data sets on projects
ranging from machines and devices, to automotive, roads, the
environment, smart homes and agriculture.
The aim is to lower costs for developers, data brokers and
data providers, which in turn will create new opportunities and
encourage a common approach to data sharing for new
projects.
"The IoT generates a huge amount of data that is currently
retained in vertical silos. However, in order for the IoT to
reach its full potential this data needs to be released and
made available to developers and third parties," said Alex
Sinclair, CTO, GSMA.
"A common, collaborative and interoperable approach to big
data will remove the commercial and technical barriers to
capitalising on the IoT opportunity and usher in a new era of
IoT solutions that will help the market to scale. We encourage
mobile operators to collaborate with the wider industry to
benefit from the big data opportunity."
Revenue from IoT topped €11 billion for operators in
2016, according to Berg, with number of mobile operators are
already running projects in the sector. This figure is expected
to grow significantly, with the number of IoT connections in
operation predicted to top 50 billion by 2025 in some
quarters.
Telefonica last month announced an agreement to provide IoT
services to car rental firm Hertz in Mexico, while the same car
provider also struck a deal with Orange Business Services
across several European countries.
China Mobile, China Unicom, KT Corporation are among a
number of other operators who have launched IoT projects,
generating harmonised data that can be shared through the
platform, the GSMA said.
"A huge amount of IoT related data is being generated by
operators and their partners with the fast growth of IoT
services. In order to fully exploit the potential value of that
data, it is necessary to build up an IoT big data ecosystem
based on the collaboration among various IoT data providers,
big data infrastructure providers, data analytic service
providers and data product consumers," said Chihang Chen, GM of
technology department, China Unicom.
"The GSMA’s IoT Big Data initiative provides an
open, harmonized and interoperable approach for operators to
build such an ecosystem. China Unicom will take this
opportunity to collaborate with various players and develop the
IoT big data service based on our rich operation experiences on
both the big data service and the IoT service."
Thierry Nagellen, program manager big data, Orange Labs,
added: "Creating heterogeneous data formats in the IoT world to
share anonymised data is both achievable and necessary, and our
work with FIWARE supports a more efficient management of
municipal services and brings open standards to transform
cities into engines of growth.
"This GSMA initiative offers a unique opportunity to propose
a common model that can be regularly improved. The
interoperability provided by this coordinated approach
democratises IoT data consumption through any type of
networks and will encourage the creation of new services."