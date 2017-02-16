Free Trial

Telefónica, Huawei, Kamstrup launch NB-IoT tech in Latam

16 February 2017

Telefónica, Huawei and intelligent energy company Kamstrup launch first project with narrowband internet of things (IoT) technology in Latin America

Read more: Chile Telefónica Huawei energy utility water smart home invoicing Kamstrup

They have successfully tested connectivity management and deployed their first IoT telemetry project with residential user’s data for water meters in Chile. Telemetry enables customers to know their usage in real-time and will avoid estimates by facilitating actual invoicing. 

“We are proud to have united with Huawei and Kamstrup to launch this commercial pilot with NarrowBand IoT in Latin America,” said Vicente Muñoz, chief IoT officer at Telefónica. “This affirms our commitment to using our network infrastructure to provide our clients with IoT solutions, as we adapt to each of our clients’ needs.”

NB-IoT is a low-power wide-area network connectivity, focussed on adapting devices to the needs of the IoT market, thus enabling increased battery life, appropriate use-specific cost, wide coverage and indoor penetration. It offers greater scalability and security.

Chile was chosen as Telefónica has a joint initiative R&D centre there in conjunction with the government of Chile. It specialises in the development of technologies around IoT, especially those related to connectivity and low power networks, fundamental for the development of the telematics sector. Chile was assigned the task of designing and planning the technical tests in conjunction with Huawei.

Plans are afoot to expand in the near future to more than 300 residential water meters by reusing the 700MHz LTE network and thereby demonstrating how public service companies can achieve efficient operations through IoT solutions. GTB


