Digicel is set to launch 4G services in El Salvador as part of a five-year, $428 million joint investment with the government, according to reports from the country.

The operator is set to roll out LTE services in the next few months, with a goal of providing coverage in El Salvador’s 14 capitals according to CEO Igancio Roman, who spoke with El Mundo.

The company has already invested $3.7 million in technology across the health and education sectors as part of a corporate social responsibility scheme, according to the reports.

Digicel is the second operator to launch 4G in El Salvador, after Telefonica’s commercial launch through its Movistar brand last year. Tigo, owned by Millicom, is also planning to launch 4G there this year.

"Digicel's entire investment effort is to support our country in the digital economy and with technology to improve business," Salvador Ortiz, vice-president, reportedly said during the announcement.

It is the latest 4G rollout for Digicel, the Jamaican-headquartered operator owned by Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien.