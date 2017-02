Equinix has launched direct access to the Salesforce platform through its Cloud Exchange in Europe and North America.

The access to Salesforce, the world’s largest provider of CRM services, can be across both private and direct connections, allowing Equinix’s customers to bypass the public internet.

The service is being offered through the Equinix Cloud Exchange in a number of select International Business Exchange data centres.

Andy Baer, SVP, Salesforce Industries, communications and media, said: "In today’s digital economy, everything and everyone is becoming more connected. Customers, partners and employees increasingly need to collaborate across geographies to drive productivity and innovation. Equinix is accelerating this shift for its customers with the addition of Salesforce to the Equinix ecosystem."

It comes just weeks after Equinix announced connectivity with the world’s largest cloud provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS) through its data centre campus in London.

Bill Long, vice president, interconnection solutions, Equinix: "Salesforce has a strong foothold in the enterprise market as a leader in business and CRM applications. For certain customers, an all-public cloud solution comes with its regulatory concerns. But, by providing these customers with dedicated connectivity to their Salesforce environments simply, securely and cost-effectively from Cloud Exchange, we help them connect and build a hybrid cloud solution that works for them."