Hong Kong consumer operator HKBN has expanded its relationship with China Mobile to launch 4G services that are bundled with its own fixed broadband and TV offers.



HKBN – previously better know as Hong Kong Broadband Network – is offering its customers fixed phone, mobile TV and 4G, though a wholesale deal with China Mobile Hong Kong, for HK$90 (US $11.60) a month. The quad-play service, which includes fibre broadband, is HK$266 (US $34.25).



William Yeung, CEO of HKBN, said: "We’re demonstrating to Hong Kongers that their enjoyment of superb mobile service is not contingent on paying expensive monthly fees."



This is the latest in the developing relationship between HKBN and China Mobile, which operates its own 4G service in Hong Kong and has been providing the infrastructure to HKBN since September 2016 to be mobile virtual network operator.



In October 2016 HKBN launched a Greater China service for enterprise users, offering 4G to mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan via China Mobile. That service is offered at a single monthly fee with a single SIM card.



"We are thrilled [to be] enriching this partnership," said Yeung about the latest development, "as it will deliver lasting benefits to customers and shareholders of both our companies."



HKBN promises a maximum data speed of 21Mbps in Hong Kong, and includes 2,000 voice minutes and 10,000 texts locally, as well as access to HKBN’s 11,000 Wifi points.