EE floats 4G balloon mast technology

EE, the mobile operator owned by BT, has unveiled flying
masts aimed at boosting coverage in remote locations, and
keeping areas hit by natural disasters connected.
The air mast technology consists of mini mobile sites
attached to balloons and drone-based devices to provide 4G
signal in areas that prove challenging for traditional masts to
reach.
Small cells are attached to a helium balloon –
labelled a "Helikite" by EE – to transmit mobile
signal where permanent sites have been damaged, or in areas
where there is currently no 4G signal.
EE also demonstrated drones which are equipped with mini
sites, including a basestation and antenna, which will be used
to provide targeted coverage for situations such as search and
rescue operations.
The solution is connected back into EE’s own
network using a combination of 4G and satellite backhaul, which
is being provided by Avanti.
Unveiling the technology at The Oval cricket ground in
London, EE said it expect to deploy a patent-pending balloon
solution in a rural environment some time in 2017.
EE CEO Marc Allera said: "We are going to extraordinary
lengths to connect communities across the UK. Innovation is
essential for us to go further than we’ve ever
gone, and deliver a network that’s more reliable
than ever before. Rural parts of the UK provide more challenges
to mobile coverage than anywhere else, so we have to work
harder there – developing these technologies will
ultimately help our customers, even in the most hard to reach
areas.
"Looking ahead, I see innovations like this revolutionising
the way people connect. In the future, why
couldn’t we offer what we're calling 'coverage on
demand'? What if an event organiser could request a temporary
EE capacity increase in a rural area, or a climber going up Ben
Nevis could order an EE aerial coverage solution to follow them
as they climb? We need to innovate, and we need to think
differently, always using customers’ needs to
drive the way we create new technologies."
As well as aerial solutions for replacement and remote
consumer coverage, EE is also deploying a fleet of Rapid
Response Vehicles that will support the new Emergency Services
Network, a contract EE won last year.
Satellite operator Avanti yesterday announced an
agreement with Telkom Kenya that will see it connect 1,160
business innovation hubs across the Kenyan operator's
network.