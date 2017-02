Ericsson has partnered with Intel to launch an initiative aimed at bringing together the telecoms industry, technology companies and academia to advance 5G technology in the US.

The 5G Innovators Initiative (5GI2) is an open industry scheme which will focus on accelerating the growth of 5G wireless and infrastructure innovation.

Honeywell, GE and the University of California have already signed up to the initiative, which will initially focus on developing pilots for the industrial internet of things (IIoT).

It will begin by looking at application of technologies in IIoT such as augmented and virtual reality for drone surveillance of hazardous environments. Pilots will include step-by-step blueprints for the network, cloud, ad 5G connectivity requirements, offering data such as speed, latency, security needs and analytics.

Ulf Ewaldsson, chief strategy and technology officer of Ericsson, says, "This program is totally in line with Ericsson's already established 5G programs, such as 5G for Sweden and 5G for Europe. This collaboration brings together necessary competence from technology providers, industry partners and academia to find sustainable solutions to digitize and transform other industries."

Asha Keddy, VP and GM of next generation standards, Intel Communications and Devices Group, added: "5G is not simply about making smart phones faster. It's about the machines and things that will deliver an entirely new smart and connected future. Building our 5G future requires a new approach to industry collaboration and development.

"The 5GI2 initiative combines technological strengths and intellectual capital from each of the participants to build step-by-step blueprints for how early applications of 5G connectivity, IoT and cloud services will bring new forms of value to multiple industries."