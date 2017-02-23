Angola Cables connects to NAPAfrica exchange

Angola Cables has connected with African internet exchange
NAPAfrica, and announced plans to build out its infrastructure
from Cape Town to Lisbon.
The cable company is working with the Angolan government to
boost the country’s network capabilities, and has
signed in to NAPAfrica, which has over 240 connected networks,
peering across Sub-Saharan Africa.
NAPAfrica is co-located in all Teraco data centre
facilities, offering 140Gbps of peering traffic. The
partnership was first announced at AfricaCom 2016 in November,
when Angola Cables unveiled Teraco as its co-location partner
for its first direct point-of-presence in South Africa.
Michele McCann, business development manager, Teraco, said:
"This is not simply about peering, the collaboration will
impact Internet connectivity across several countries and
improve the services of Angola Cables as well as create a
platform for the country to compete on a global stage."
"Through our peering exchange and neutral platform we can
link Angola and its neighbouring countries, as well as
connecting South and North America with the hub in South
Africa.
"This project proves that peering is not just about
connectivity, it is about growing networks and enhancing
business across the continent. It boosts business in Africa and
that is what it is all about for the team."
Angola Cables, which is involved in building the South
Atlantic Cable System, the first subsea cable to run between
South America and Africa, is also looking to enable super-fast
connectivity between Europe and South Africa. This will run
through its main hub in Lisbon, according to reports from Data
Economy.
Darwin Costa, IP Product Manager, Angola Cables, said: "It
is vital to ensure that the African traffic remains within the
continent, and at the same time customers are guaranteed
improved Internet connectivity.
"We believe that by combining strengths, Angola Cables, a
growing telecommunications hub, will be able to provide links
to and from South Africa from Angola, as well as to Brazil
and the USA, once the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) is
in operation."