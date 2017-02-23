Angola Cables connects to NAPAfrica exchange

Angola Cables has connected with African internet exchange NAPAfrica, and announced plans to build out its infrastructure from Cape Town to Lisbon.

The cable company is working with the Angolan government to boost the country’s network capabilities, and has signed in to NAPAfrica, which has over 240 connected networks, peering across Sub-Saharan Africa.

NAPAfrica is co-located in all Teraco data centre facilities, offering 140Gbps of peering traffic. The partnership was first announced at AfricaCom 2016 in November, when Angola Cables unveiled Teraco as its co-location partner for its first direct point-of-presence in South Africa.

Michele McCann, business development manager, Teraco, said: "This is not simply about peering, the collaboration will impact Internet connectivity across several countries and improve the services of Angola Cables as well as create a platform for the country to compete on a global stage."

"Through our peering exchange and neutral platform we can link Angola and its neighbouring countries, as well as connecting South and North America with the hub in South Africa.

"This project proves that peering is not just about connectivity, it is about growing networks and enhancing business across the continent. It boosts business in Africa and that is what it is all about for the team."

Angola Cables, which is involved in building the South Atlantic Cable System, the first subsea cable to run between South America and Africa, is also looking to enable super-fast connectivity between Europe and South Africa. This will run through its main hub in Lisbon, according to reports from Data Economy.

Darwin Costa, IP Product Manager, Angola Cables, said: "It is vital to ensure that the African traffic remains within the continent, and at the same time customers are guaranteed improved Internet connectivity.

"We believe that by combining strengths, Angola Cables, a growing telecommunications hub, will be able to provide links to and from South Africa from Angola, as well as to Brazil and the USA, once the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) is in operation."



