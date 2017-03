Deutsche Telekom has started its own cloud-based over-the-top (OTT) voice and video calling service that runs over the internet.



The company has launched the service, which it’s calling Immmr, in its operation in Slovakia, but it will be expanded to other countries in Deutsche Telekom’s network. DT’s customers can use a mobile number from any device and without being tied to a specific SIM card.



Immmr CEO Judit Andrási said: "Immmr is now live and providing carrier-network integrated Internet communication in Slovakia. We look forward to introducing the Immmr proposition in additional countries in the coming months."



The system uses Kandy, a cloud platform developed by US vendor Genband. "We selected Kandy after an extensive evaluation as its advanced capabilities enable us to deliver a cloud service that redefines communication services," said Andrási.



Immmr offersvvoice calls, group video messaging and more, and Kandy provides Deutsche Telekom with operational tools including service rating, billing and monitoring. Additionally, the Kandy deployment provides the security and privacy assurances required by Germany’s stringent security and privacy regulations, among the strictest in the world, said Genband.



"Having one of the world’s largest and most prestigious carriers select Kandy for its groundbreaking new service is a significant achievement," said David Walsh, Genband CEO and chairman.