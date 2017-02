HPE will deploy smart utilities, fleet management and healthcare patient monitoring services in nearly 2,000 communities, covering 400 million people.

The collaboration will see Indian operator Tata implement HPE’s Universal IoT Platform, targeting Tier 1, 2, 3 and 4 cities in India following field trials in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

"Tata Communications has 15 years of experience in delivering impactful and innovative communications solutions to its customers globally," said Anthony Bartolo, president, mobility, IoT and collaboration services, Tata Communications.

"As part of our commitment to innovation and in driving digital transformation globally, we are creating a cohesive, resilient and highly secure network to deploy IoT applications in India. We are excited to be partnering with HPE in this project as this platform is critical to amalgamating all the complex variables in enabling a truly digital India."

The network will be designed for multi-vendor and multi-network support, offering long-range, low-power connectivity for IoT devices.

"The sheer size of this project is incredible, bringing new services to millions of people," said David Sliter, vice president and general manager, communications solutions business, HPE. "Through our partner-centric approach, the HPE Universal IoT platform will enable Tata Communications to build multiple vertical use cases for its IoT network in India on a common platform with a common data model."