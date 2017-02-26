Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
MWC: Sonera picks UXP Systems for ULM
26 February 2017
Sonera has selected UXP Systems’ user lifecycle management platform (ULM) for digital identity and user management processes across all of its channels
UXP’s ULM platform sits on top of existing
legacy BSS systems, extending existing paradigms of user based
processes, offering operators an increased knowledge of
individual users.
It will allow Sonera to implement multi-protocol identity
management, helping to create a unique digital ID for every
user and joining this ID for simplified access to all Sonera
services.
"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Sonera,"
said Gemini Waghmare, CEO & founder of UXP
Systems.
"They are leading the industry in innovation and are among
the first wave of operators who have recognized that the key to
digital transformation is placing Digital Identity at centre of
their transformation plans, enabling the management of the
entire lifecycle of every user across all core and cloud
services."
The announcement was made just prior to this
week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
"We know very well the importance of user-centricity and
identity management when transforming to become more digital"
said Sari Leppänen, head of business transformation at
Sonera.
"UXP Systems’ ULM platform will become an
important enabler for us to transform our user-onboarding,
user-managed delegation, and group management within all
customer-facing applications, and will play a critical role in
driving multi-channel engagement across all products and
services in Finland."