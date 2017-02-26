Free Trial

MWC: Sonera picks UXP Systems for ULM

26 February 2017

Sonera has selected UXP Systems’ user lifecycle management platform (ULM) for digital identity and user management processes across all of its channels

UXP’s ULM platform sits on top of existing legacy BSS systems, extending existing paradigms of user based processes, offering operators an increased knowledge of individual users.

It will allow Sonera to implement multi-protocol identity management, helping to create a unique digital ID for every user and joining this ID for simplified access to all Sonera services.

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Sonera," said Gemini Waghmare, CEO & founder of UXP Systems. 

"They are leading the industry in innovation and are among the first wave of operators who have recognized that the key to digital transformation is placing Digital Identity at centre of their transformation plans, enabling the management of the entire lifecycle of every user across all core and cloud services."

The announcement was made just prior to this week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"We know very well the importance of user-centricity and identity management when transforming to become more digital" said Sari Leppänen, head of business transformation at Sonera.

"UXP Systems’ ULM platform will become an important enabler for us to transform our user-onboarding, user-managed delegation, and group management within all customer-facing applications, and will play a critical role in driving multi-channel engagement across all products and services in Finland."


