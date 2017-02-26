Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Nokia returns to handset market with MWC launch
26 February 2017
The Nokia brand has made its long-awaited return to handsets at Mobile World Congress, launching three new smartphones, and bringing back an old classic
HMD Global, which is licensing the Nokia brand, took wraps
off the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones, whilst also
launching a modernised version of one of the most iconic phones
ever released; the Nokia 3310.
The Nokia brand had vanished from phones following the
Finnish networking giant’s decision to sell off
its phone-making division to Microsoft for $7.2 billion in
2013. Microsoft initially kept the Nokia brand, but eventually
axed it from its handsets in 2015 in favour of Lumia.
Last year, HMD, which is led by a number of former Nokia
executives, announced an exclusive deal to license the Nokia
brand for smartphones and tablets. In Barcelona, HMD launched
its first handsets using the iconic brand, running on
Google’s Android operating system.
The standout from the four phones which the Finnish firm
unveiled was perhaps the throwback to Nokia’s
heritage, the revamped 3310. The original 3310 was released in
the year 2000 and sold around 126 million units, making it one
of the best-selling phones of all time. Famed for a long
battery life and popular game Snake, the original device is
still popular.
The new version boasts 22-hours of talk time and a whole
month on standby and is a nod to Nokia’s
well-established heritage.
Former Orange director of devices Florian Seiche, who is now
president at HMD Global, said: "Strategic and meaningful
partnerships are essential to our success, both for the
products and manufacturing. Equally we are committed to
building the right kind of partnerships at a market level so we
can reach and service all of our fans. The encouragement,
support and excitement we have felt from the operators and
retailers we’ve met globally so far has been
humbling."
Nokia (the original company) praised HMD
Global’s approach to using its branding.
Brad Rodrigues, interim president of Nokia Technologies,
said: "What HMD has created is remarkable. We’re
excited to see the launch of a new family of smartphones, built
to the standards that Nokia is known for. We believe that their
strong design and quality will appeal to Nokia fans around the
world, and the return of the Nokia 3310 has us smiling
too!"