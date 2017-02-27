Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BT joins TIP and set to collaborate with Facebook
27 February 2017
BT signs up to the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), announcing a partnership with Facebook aimed at rethinking the way carriers build and deploy network infrastructure
Facebook and TIP will work with the UK incumbent at its BT
Labs site at Adastral Park to promote collaborations with
innovative infrastructure startups.
TIP will develop a number of acceleration centres, where
startups will be able to engage with major operators and
carriers from around the world, with BT agreeing to host the
first European centre at its testing facility.
TIP was founded in 2016 by Facebook, Deutsche Telekom, SK
Telecom, EE, Nokia and Intel, and now has more than 450
members. It aims to disrupt the traditional approach to
planning, building and deploying telecoms networks.
SK Telecom currently sponsors a similar centre in Korea,
where it lends its expertise to startups looking to develop
disruptive technologies in the infrastructure market.
"We’re excited to work with BT to launch
TIP’s newest Ecosystem Acceleration Centers in the
UK," said Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, TIP chairman and CTO of SK
Telecom.
"We started these centres because we believe that we need to
find ways to attract the brightest entrepreneurs and most
innovative investors to work together as part of the TIP
community. This centre will help us achieve our goal of
creating an ecosystem that delivers new, agile and deployable
infrastructure solutions to operators quickly and
seamlessly.
BT’s centre will focus on UK startups, offering
mentoring to the most promising emerging technology and
telecoms firms. One topic on the initial agenda will be quantum
computing, and mission critical communications.
Howard Watson, CEO technology, service & operations at
BT said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to combine
BT’s brightest minds with up-and-coming
entrepreneurs and Facebook’s global presence. The
TIP initiative is open innovation at its finest: pushing the
boundaries; transforming the traditional use of technologies;
and galvanising a global network of like-minded innovators to
look beyond the current mix of technologies to the longer-term
future.
"This initiative supports our ambition to keep the UK at the
very forefront of technology and telecoms innovation on a
global scale and to encourage creative talent to engage with
engineering and science." GTB