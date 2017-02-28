Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
MWC: Telefónica, Ericsson partner in 5G demo
28 February 2017
Telefónica has partnered with Ericsson to demonstrate remote driving technology over 5G connectivity at this year’s Mobile World Congress
The proof of concept uses
Telefónica’s trial 5G network to allow a
driver sat on the Spanish operator’s stand at MWC
in Barcelona, take control of a KTH prototype car at race track
in Tarragona 70km away.
The test aims to demonstrate the low latencies on offer over
Telefónica’s 5G network, even over a long
distance, using 100G fibre backhaul. Telefónica CTO
Enrique Blanco told GTB that latencies on the test
were as low as 2ms but could reach much lower.
The demo is supported by 15GHz spectrum, with ultra-narrow
beams which follow the car continuously from the 5G base
station.
Blanco added: "5G technology provides the next level of
customer experience, as well as the ability to deliver services
faster, more flexibly and customised for specific applications.
Beyond new radio capabilities, we try to show the new paradigms
in network architectures.
"It is the networks that adapt to the needs of our
customers, based on virtualised structures. The 5G demo we
bring to this year’s MWC along with our partners
goes beyond excellent connectivity and anticipates new
possibilities that will provide characteristics of 5G going
forward."
José Antonio López, head of Ericsson in
Iberia, says: "Partnerships will be key for the success of 5G.
Ericsson has launched world’s first 5G platform
and we have signed 5G collaboration agreements with 30
operators, 20 industry partners and 45 universities and
institutes around the world. We are glad to partner with
Telefónica to, once again, be ahead of the game and
bring an end to end 5G Experience to MWC 2017."
