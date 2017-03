Equinix has entered into an agreement for the purchase of ICT-Center AG, Zurich's data centre operating business in Zurich, Switzerland.

The facility, which is beside Equinix's existing two Zurich data centres, provides Equinix with the ability to expand its present data centre to provide more interconnection abilities and to do it in a less expensive way since all three data centres sit beside each other.

Equinix will purchase the asset for less than $5 million. The agreement was signed on February 1, 2017, and the acquisition is expected to close in early April 2017. The facility is directly next to the existing Equinix ZH2 and ZH4 data centres, and allows Equinix to expand but economise by spending only $5 million on land.

The Zurich campus enables businesses to reach 90% of Europe within 20 milliseconds, making Zurich an ideal hub for enterprises with multiple European offices.