Global Telecoms Business
EU Commission appoint DG CNECT director
EU Commission appoint DG CNECT director

01 March 2017

The European Commission has appointed Thomas Skordas as director for digital excellence and science infrastructure in its department for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CNECT)

Thomas Skordas - EU CommissionSkordas, a Greek national who will be based in Luxembourg, joined the Commission from the private sector in 1995 and spent most of his career in the Commission in the area of information and communication technologies (ICT). His new appointment took effect today.

He first became head of unit photonics in July 2009 and since February 2014 he has been head of the FET Flagships unit, managing a portfolio of large scale, long-term research and innovation initiatives aiming to deliver breakthroughs in science and technology as well as acting director for digital excellence and science infrastructure.

FET Flagships are ambitious large-scale, science-driven, research initiatives that aim to achieve a visionary goal.

The scientific advance should provide a strong and broad basis for future technological innovation and economic exploitation in a variety of areas, as well as novel benefits for society.

Commenting last year on the milestones of the Directorate Excellence & Science infrastructure, Skordas said: "Our activities are inherently forward-looking and are crucial to the European Digital Single Market. Together, we can face tomorrow's challenges and contribute to making Europe the best place for research and innovation."

