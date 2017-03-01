Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
EU Commission appoint DG CNECT director
01 March 2017
The European Commission has appointed Thomas Skordas as director for digital excellence and science infrastructure in its department for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CNECT)
Skordas, a Greek national who will
be based in Luxembourg, joined the Commission from the private
sector in 1995 and spent most of his career in the Commission
in the area of information and communication technologies
(ICT). His new appointment took effect today.
He first became head of unit photonics in July 2009 and
since February 2014 he has been head of the FET Flagships unit,
managing a portfolio of large scale, long-term research and
innovation initiatives aiming to deliver breakthroughs in
science and technology as well as acting director for digital
excellence and science infrastructure.
FET Flagships are ambitious large-scale, science-driven,
research initiatives that aim to achieve a visionary goal.
The scientific advance should provide a strong and broad
basis for future technological innovation and economic
exploitation in a variety of areas, as well as novel benefits
for society.
Commenting last year on the milestones of the Directorate
Excellence & Science infrastructure, Skordas said: "Our
activities are inherently forward-looking and are crucial to
the European Digital Single Market. Together, we can face
tomorrow's challenges and contribute to making Europe the best
place for research and innovation."
Information on the present FET Flagships that are supported
by the European Commission under FP7 and Horizon 2020 is
