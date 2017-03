This new agreement comes just over two months after both partners announced that BT customers would be able to connect to T-Systems’ data centres to access cloud services.

T-Systems and BT will now be able to interconnect their networks – this will have the effect of increasing T-System’s international reach by more than 60%, enabling the company to offer seamless connectivity to its international customers for specific global network services such as MPLS.

Luis Alvarez, CEO , Global Services BT, said: “We are looking forward to working closely with T-Systems to give their customers more choice in the way they can leverage networks to accelerate their global expansion and optimise their technology investments. In addition to our existing multinational customers, this agreement will allow us to serve an extended customer base via T-Systems.”

Reinhard Clemens, CEO T-Systems, said: “By interconnecting with BT’s network, we offer our customers a substantial increase in global reach. The partnership with BT is an excellent example of how T-Systems plans to work with strong partners to further drive our international business forward.”