The Zain, Viva, Huawei, VoLTE partnership, announced this week, has been led by the GSMA and is the first of its type in the Middle Eastern region. The announcement was made at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

The partnership rolled out the solution in just under five months. Both Zain and Viva commented that Huawei managed to install its highly-flexible infrastructure in record-time to achieve tight targets.

The new infrastructure will provide direct VoLTE-to-VoLTE calls between Zain and Viva customers.

Nabeel Mohammed, chief technical officer of Zain Kuwait, said: “Zain’s strategic vision is centred around innovation and technological advancement. Every investment we make is based on the prospect of improving customer experience, now and into the future. This latest agreement, in partnership with VIVA and Huawei, is a prime example of innovation and collaboration in the Kuwaiti telecom sector on a regional level.”

Zarrar Khan, chief technology officer at Kuwait Telecommunications Company VIVA, said: “We believe it is vital to foster a close partnership with “Zain” and “Huawei” in the Kuwaiti telecom market, to continue providing unique services and products that satisfy the aspirations of our customers. At VIVA, we have pledged to enrich the lives of our customers through our innovative strategy and vision not only as a technology leader but also as a truly customer-centric company.

Lan Yun, Vice president of Huawei Middle East region, said: “It is a valuable step forward to enrich the lives of Kuwait’s people. We hope that Huawei can have more contributions to the Kuwaiti telecom industry in the coming future and build a better connected Kuwait.”