Facebook’s Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP) has added Middle East carrier Zain Group as its latest signatory.

TIP was launched by the social media giant, Deutsche Telekom, SK Telecom, EE, Nokia and Intel just over a year ago, and now has over 450 members. It aims to disrupt the traditional approach to planning, building and deploying telecoms networks.

Zain said it is looking to leverage its regional footprint and expertise in network deployments in challenging territories to support TIP.

Scott Gegenheimer, Zain Group CEO, said: "It could be argued that scaling traditional telecom infrastructure to meet the ever-increasing demand for broadband data is not moving as fast as it needs to ensure customers receive the mobile experience they demand and deserve.

"Zain recognizes there isn’t a single solution for this, and that no one company can tackle the problem alone. We firmly believe collaboration in innovation will drive efficiencies in our business and we are keen to be part of such prime opportunities wherever they may arise.

"There are 4 billion people in the world who still don’t have a data connection and we commend Facebook and the other founding companies for kick-starting TIP. We have high expectations that this initiative will result in bridging the digital divide by greater inclusion, and call on for more of our regional and industry peers to join us in this initiative."

Zain is the latest telco to join TIP. Last month, BT signed up for the project, offering its Adastral Labs research site to promote collaborations with innovative infrastructure startups.