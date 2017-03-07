China to scrap domestic roaming fees

China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom have announced
plans to scrap domestic long-distance roaming charges later
this year.
The three Chinese operators will stop charging each other
for roaming from October, instead focussing on other sources of
revenue such as cloud computing and big data, Reuters
reported.
The fees, which are charged to customers who leave their
local service area, range from 0.6 yuan ($0.08) to 0.8 yuan per
minute, and generate as much as 10% of net profits for the
operators.
Chinese premier Li Keqiang announced plans to end the
practice of charging long-distance calls and domestic roaming
fees to the 12th National People’s Congress on
Sunday.
China Unicom GM Lu Yimin said it had cancelled domestic
long-distance charges for subscribers who joined 1 January, and
would cancel them altogether.
"We hope to innovate our business model, and upgrade
products and services, and develop new businesses, such as
cloud computing, big data and the internet of things to make up
for the loss and offer better services," Lu added.
China Mobile president Li Yue admitted that scrapping the
fees would prove challenging for the company.
The move follows GSMA chairman Sunil Mittal’s
challenge to the industry to eliminate domestic roaming and
international roaming fees altogether.
Speaking at this year’s Mobile World Congress,
Mittal, who is also chairman of Indian operator Bharti Airtel,
called on the entire industry to "to come together to kill the
international roaming tariffs that are presently
prevalent."
In a statement on the announcement in China, Mittal said:
"We are extremely delighted that GSMA's call to bring an end to
domestic roaming fees has received resounding support from the
leading operators in China, the largest telecom market in the
world.
"The plan to eliminate domestic roaming fees will not just
promote customer convenience by ending 'bill shocks' but help
boost usage by customers through adoption of network
technologies to augment productivity, innovation and economic
growth. We are sure operators in other countries will take
the cue from China's example to usher in similar initiatives,
in the interest of the customers."