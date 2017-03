VimpelCom has struck a five-year agreement with Nokia that will see the Finnish vendor manage network operations and field maintenance for the majority of VimpelCom’s networks in Russia.

The managed services agreement covers the telco’s fixed, mobile, and transport networks across the southern, north Caucasian and central regions of Russia, including Moscow.

Nokia already manages services for VimpelCom’s network in central Russia, but this will be expanded to cover the operator’s 2G, 3G and 4G networks, which include equipment supplied by a number of rival vendors.

The Finnish firm will also supply full network optimisation services, project management, and ongoing support from its hub in Voronezh, Russia, as part of the deal.

Igor Leprince, head of global services at Nokia said: "This agreement highlights the breadth of Nokia's global services and technology expertise across fixed, mobile and transport networks.

"Working with VimpelCom we will manage network operations and field maintenance with a focus on driving the highest levels of quality and efficiency into operations to enhance network performance and availability. Our innovative service delivery draws from world-class capabilities and the power of extreme automation."

VimpelCom, which operates under the Beeline brand, has more than 58 million mobile and 2.2 million fixed line customers in Russia.

Martin Skop, EVP for infrastructure development PJSC VimpelCom said: "Today we are at a dynamic stage in our business transformation. The transition to a new operating model for "Beeline" network management is another step towards a new "VimpelCom" technological reality.

"The partnership with Nokia enables us to restructure business processes, improve financial performance, keep pace with global trends and drive technological innovations. In addition, smart managed services will help us improve our overall efficiency."