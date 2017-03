The Federal Communications Commission has launched an investigation into a network outgae that prevented some AT&T customers from making 911 emergency calls.

The outage took place across several states on Wednesday night, lasting around an hour, according to reports from the US, though AT&T have not disclosed how many customers it affected.

According to Karima Homes, the director of unified communications for the Washington government, the outage was nationwide.

DownDetector, which monitors internet traffic, indicated the outage was most prominent in New York, Chicago, Washington D.C, Miami, Dalls, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

The FCC said it will investigate the outage, which AT&T declared fixed, offering apologies to customers who were impacted.

In a tweet, FCC chairman Ajit Pai, who was earlier this week renominated to the board by President Donald Trump, said: "We're receiving reports of widespread AT&T 911 call outages. @FCC public safety staff are investigating. I'll post more info once available."

It comes just months after AT&T was tipped to win a multi-billion dollar contract to build a nationwide first-responder network that will also provide the company with 20MHz of mobile spectrum.