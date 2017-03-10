BT strikes deal with Ofcom over Openreach

Ofcom had threatened to enforce a split after lobbying from
BT’s rivals, many of whom rely on
Openreach’s UK network of copper and fibre
lines.
Rivals had claimed a BT-ran Openreach favoured the incumbent
by deploying new infrastructure in areas that would benefit BT
most, challenging Ofcom to completely split Openreach from the
BT group.
Although the regulator stopped short of this, it has now
reached a settlement with BT that will see Openreach become a
legally separate company within the BT group. This means it
will have its own board of directors, its own branding and
employees will be transferred to Openreach Limited.
Sharon White, Ofcom chief executive, said: "This is a
significant day for phone and broadband users. The new
Openreach will be built to serve all its customers equally,
working truly independently and taking investment decisions on
behalf of the whole industry – not just BT.
"We welcome BT’s decision to make these
reforms, which means they can be implemented much more quickly.
We will carefully monitor how the new Openreach performs, while
continuing our work to improve the quality of service offered
by all telecoms companies."
An Openreach CEO, currently Clive Selley, will report into
an Openreach chairman, currently Mike McTighe, who in turn will
report to the BT board.
BT agreed to all of the changes outlined by the regulator to
address competition concerns, meaning Ofcom will not have to
impose the changes through regulation. In November, Ofcom
threatened to go to the European Commission over its plans to
split Openreach. BT followed this up by announcing the
appointment of a new Openreach board of directors, including
former Ofcom board member McTighe as chairman.
Gavin Patterson, BT chief executive, said: "I believe this
agreement will serve the long-term interests of millions of UK
households, businesses and service providers that rely on our
infrastructure. It will also end a period of uncertainty for
our people and support further investment in the
UK’s digital infrastructure.
"This has been a long and challenging review where we have
been balancing a number of competing interests. We have
listened to criticism of our business and as a result are
willing to make fundamental changes to the way Openreach will
work in the future."
Though the agreement falls short of what BT’s
rivals were looking for, it should bring an end to the
long-running dispute over the future of Openreach.
That’s the view of uSwitch head of regulation
Richard Neudegg, said the focus now eeds to be on improving the
UK’s digital infrastructure.
"This is not the full structural separation many of BT's
retail rivals – including providers served by
Openreach's network – have campaigned hard for,"
Neudegg explained.
"What it does is offer a middle ground that gives Openreach
independence, while still being owned by BT. It is a step
further than the functional separation that led to the creation
of Openreach in the first place.
"The industry should now draw a line under the debate on the
structure of Openreach, and focus on actually delivering the
better service everyone wants to see. Most consumers won't be
bothered whether or not 'a BT Group business' is written on the
side of Openreach vans, what matters is the UK's digital
infrastructure actually getting better in practice."
It has been a long and bitter dispute, that has ran since
before Openreach was founded in 2006. At that time, Ofcom was
looking at how to provide equal access to BT’s
infrastructure to allow its rivals to compete fairly following
its Telecommunications Strategic Review.
CCS Insight principle analyst, operators, Kester Mann,
claimed the regulator arguably went as far as it can go with
this legal separation.
"Today’s news provides welcome certainty after
a long-running and bitter dispute over the future of the UK
broadband network. Resolving it now, without having to go to
Brussels to enforce a new structure, will bring much-needed
stability to a UK market still reeling from the Brexit
referendum.
"The agreement reflects Ofcom’s determination
to improve BT’s performance and clear concern that
the UK broadband market has not been as competitive or operated
as effectively as it would have liked. Its determination in
negotiations with BT under the increasingly impressive
stewardship of Sharon White, should be applauded.
"BT’s rivals, notably Sky and TalkTalk, will
publically claim that the regulator should have gone further by
enforcing a full structural separation. However, this option
was always the most radical and controversial the regulator
could have taken. In private they should be more than satisfied
with the changes Ofcom has pushed through."