BT is to offer transparent encryption to its customers in 180 countries, in order to protect corporate information and critical data – including big data – that is held in the cloud and elsewhere.



The company has signed a deal with the e-security unit of French multinational Thales to provide its Vormetric transparent encryption to customers. The system will allow customers to encrypt data-at-rest, control privileged user access and manage a collection of security intelligence logs without re-engineering applications, databases or infrastructure.



David Stark, vice president of BT’s security portfolio, said: "Security and integrity of data remains one of the biggest concerns for our customers when deploying cloud solutions. Through our agreement with Vormetric, we provide our customers with an additional layer of security that helps them protect data stored in the cloud as well as enhance access control."



Mike Coffield, vice president of global channel strategy at Thales e-Security, said that organisations "have never faced a more significant threat from cyberattacks, with breaches not only potentially costing vast sums of money in fines, but also longer term damage to brand, reputation and market value".



The companies said that the collaboration "represents a significant step forward for organisations seeking to address today’s growing business challenge of protecting mission-critical data and corporate information assets".



BT Security said it provides managed services to 6,500 customers worldwide, including both private and public-sector organisations. Customers will be able to buy the service as a licence or a subscription.



Coffield added: "With organisations increasingly deploying techniques such as cloud computing and big data to drive up customer service, it is critical that this proliferation of data is safeguarded from getting into the wrong hands."