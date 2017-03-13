Analysis: Openreach opens opportunities

BT’s settlement with Ofcom over the future of
Openreach should bring an end to a decade long dispute about
how the UK’s telecoms infrastructure is
managed.
Two years launching its review, Ofcom struck an agreement
with BT that will see Ofcom become a legally separate company,
with its own budget, board and obligations.
BT’s rivals had called for a complete
separation, removing Openreach from BT’s ownership
entirely, but Ofcom drew short of what could have been a
financial and regulatory nightmare to coordinate, settling
instead on the middle group of a legal split.
Those rivals seemed to welcome the decision. Vodafone called
it an "encouraging start". Sky said: "A more independent
Openreach is a step towards delivering better service to
customers and the investment that the UK needs. It's important
that today's agreement is now implemented by BT in good faith
and without delay."
TalkTalk CEO Did Harding, due to step down, challenged the
regulator and the incumbent to disclose a full timetable for
the changes. She said: "We hope this is the start of a new deal
for Britain's broadband customers, who will be keen to see a
clear timetable from Openreach setting out when their services
will improve."
This, according to Mark Shurmer, managing director of
regulatory affairs at Openreach, will happen within months,
rather than the years that the process had carried on for.
The new Openreach Limited presents as opportunity for
BT’s traditional rivals, as it will see a shake-up
of the relationships between the infrastructure arm and its
competitors, who are now just customers.
"The UK market is already very competitive," said Shurmer,
"but the enshrinement of a requirement to treat customers
equally will ensure that continues going forward. What we have
now with a new consultation process is a new approach to
developing business cases or future network investment.
"It is possible this will lead to new ways of generating
better business cases, which will be good for BT, as a
shareholder in Openreach, but also for Openreach itself, and
its customers."
This, perhaps, could mean new co-investment models involving
Openreach and its rivals. How this might work is at this time
unclear, but the opportunity there was made clear by
Shurmer.
"The great thing about the UK market is the extent of
competition that there is, with Openreach at the heart of that,
providing open access to its network on an equivalent basis,"
Shurmer added. "In the UK, if you want to invest in telecoms,
you’ve got a whole range of options, from buying
wholesale products from Openreach, to building your own network
using ducts and poles provides on a regulated basis.
"These new arrangements also allow Openreach to have
discussions with customers about potential new or alternative
co-investment models. We’re very interested in
hearing from customers on thoughts they have about how to bring
more investment into the UK infrastructure."
Releasing information about your network planning to your
rivals may sound horrifying on the surface, especially given
that the new consultation process only outlines a confidential
"phase" and does not clarify how long this lasts for.
GTB asked Shurmer this, and he explained that all
discussions will be kept confidential until the communications
provider agrees to release this, meaning BT cannot take a look
at what their rivals have in the pipeline.
It’s important to note this does not mean the
information will be kept confidential forever. If Openreach
invests in new infrastructure, it has to be made available on
an equivalent basis to everyone. But it is the customer who
will determine when this is disclosed.
This in itself could transform the UK market. A number of
providers, such as Virgin Media, are already expanding their
fibre footprint. If operators can develop a co-investment model
that both supports their own interests but also reduces the
huge financial burden of deploying fibre, then the
UK’s goal to offer everyone superfast broadband
– 95% is the goal for the end of 2017 – could
become a reality.