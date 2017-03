Mobily has awarded Cisco with a contract to modernise its data centre and enterprise networks in Saudi Arabia as part of its move towards full software-defined networking infrastructure.

Mobily said it will deploy Cisco’s Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) in an attempt to boost IT efficiency and improve scalability, future proofing its network.

The ACI allows service providers to accelerate time to revenue for new services, whilst also helping to reduce the total cost of ownership. It automates the manual process of provisioning applications, which Cisco claims helps to enhance security compliance and customer experience.

Andy MacDonald, vice president, Global Service Provider, Middle East, Africa and Russia, Cisco, said: "We are honored to work closely with Mobily to develop a robust ecosystem that supports their strategy to transform their network and operations, and which enables them to increase business agility and pursue new areas of growth.

"The SDN is becoming an increasingly important strategic imperative for Mobily as it continues to expand its networks and services and develops an infrastructure that can address customers’ needs well into the future."

Mobily said the ACI will play a key role in Mobily’s SDN plans as it looks for the network agility needed to drive service innovation.

Maziad Alharbi, chief technology officer at Mobily, said: "Our relationship with Cisco over the years has enabled us to generate maximum value from our investments in network architecture.

"The adoption of the ACI is a significant step for in the evolution of Mobily’s services and infrastructure. With incremental growth in the demand for data, this drive will better position us to provide our customers with a wider portfolio of high-quality telecommunications services and boost our standing as a technology leader."