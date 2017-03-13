Akamai: Korea continues to top data speeds

South Korea continued to offer the fastest average internet
speeds in the final three months of 2016, according to
Akamai’s State of the Internet report.
Average speeds in Korea were recorded as 26.1Mbps over IPv4
according to the report, down 0.7% on the previous quarter, but
significantly higher than the 23.6Mbps average offered by
second placed Norway.
Norway’s speeds were up 26% year on year, while
Sweden, Hong Kong and Switzerland rounded out the top five.
Europe continued to show positive increases in speed and
usage, with every country except Russia increasing average
connection speeds YOY. 27 of 31 surveyed European countries had
average speeds of 10Mbps or above, one more than the previous
quarter.
Belgium remained the global leader in the adoption of IPv6,
which is being driven by cable and mobile providers, according
to Akamai. Telenet, Kabel Deutschland, and Sky UK led the way
in Europe with 65%, 53% and 50% of dual-stacked requests to
Akamai being made over the technology.
Mobile connectivity in the UK was the highest average
connection speed recorded in the world, at 26.8Mbps, according
to the report.
The US led the Americas with average speeds of 17.2Mbps, up
21% on the Q4 2015, but was ranked 35th globally. Canada
(14.9Mbps), Chile (8.6Mbps), Uruguay (8.3Mbps) and Mexico
rounded up the top five.
The District of Columbia continued to lead the US regionally
with average speeds of 26.7Mbps, up 25% year on year, with
Rhode Island (22.4Mbps), Delaware (22.4Mbps), Massachusetts
(21.7Mbps) and New York (20.6Mbps) rounding out the top
five.
All 51 states recorded average connection speeds of above
10Mbps, with 34 above 15Mbps, up from 30 in Q3. Seven states
saw quarterly speeds decline, however.
Kenya led for speeds in the Middle East and Africa region,
recording an average connection speed of 15Mbps. This was a
massive 198% increase on 2015.
Israel recorded speeds of 14.4Mbps, coming in second; Qatar
(11.9Mbps) was third; United Arab Emirates (10.7Mbps); and
Kuwait (9Mbps) made the top five.
AT&T deal
The report comes as Akamai announced a renewal of its
partnership with AT&T that will see the operator continue
to offer Akamai’s full product suite until at
least 2019.
The agreement means AT&T will offer
Akamai’s media delivery and web security services,
as part of its business solutions portfolio.
It will also see Akamai expand its global server footprint
located at the edge of AT&T’s network to offer
more efficient content routing and improved delivery of digital
content and web applications.
"Our expanded agreement with AT&T is a testament to the
strong and trusted relationship our organizations have forged
with businesses around the world," said Tom Leighton, CEO and
co-founder, Akamai.
"Together, we’ve demonstrated the value and
efficiencies of having Akamai’s content delivery
capabilities deployed deep into the AT&T IP network.
We’re excited to add DDoS protection to the
suite of available solutions, addressing a critical customer
concern as the size and frequency of cyber attacks continues
to rise."