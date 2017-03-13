Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Helios Towers Africa raises $600m in debut bond
13 March 2017
HTA Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helios Towers Africa, has closed a maiden corporate bond, raising $600m which will refinance existing indebtedness and lead to further infrastructure investment
The leading African tower company,
which has network of more than 6,500 towers in Tanzania,
Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Congo Brazzaville,
added that after refinancing some of its
subsidiaries’ existing indebtedness, it intends to
use the remainder of the net proceeds to:
(i) Fund the purchase price of the Vodacom buyout;
(ii) Fund the pending acquisitions of remaining sites not
yet closed in DRC, Congo Brazzaville and Tanzania and a portion
of its 2017 capital expenditures budget; and
(iii) Pay fees and expenses in relation to the offering.
Last July, HTA’s Democratic Republic of
Congo subsidiary (HTD) announced the successful completion of a
$105 million loan to help fund a Bharti Airtel’s
tower portfolio acquisition and to finance future growth in the
country.
"We take great pride from global investors' confidence in
the platform and our ability to deliver the exceptional
customer service that has driven over 60% growth in tenancies
over the last 24 months," HTA CEO Kash Pandya reportedly told
ITWebAfrica, adding: "With 52 million new subscribers
forecast by 2022 across our four markets we look forward to
helping our customers address the infrastructure gap needed to
support this phenomenal growth."
The notes, which will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange
and will be due in 2022, was oversubscribed by three times.
They were guaranteed on a senior basis by HTA and
substantially all of its subsidiaries, including HTA Holdings,
Ltd, HT Congo Brazzaville Holdco Limited, Helios Towers DRC
S.A.R.L., Helios Towers Tanzania Limited, Helios Towers Congo
Brazzaville SASU, HT DRC Infraco S.A.R.L., HTT Infraco Limited,
Towers NL Coöperatief U.A., McTam International 1 B.V.,
Helios Towers Ghana Limited, HTG Managed Services Limited and
McRory Investment B.V. GTB