British fintech firm Misys is set to complete a deal that will see it merge with Canadian rival DH Corp, according to reports.

Misys parent Vista Equity Partners is expected to close a deal that will be valued at $2.03 billion for DH Corp.

The private equity firm had faced competition from rival Advent International to acquire the Canadian company, which it will combine with Misys, according to people familiar with the matter.

Misys was rumoured to be close to a £5.5 billion listing in London last year, but pulled out following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union as part of a referendum. The FT claims it may be listed as a combined asset once the acquisition of DH Corp is complete.

The combined unit will have approximately $2.96 billion (approximately US$2.2 billion ) in revenues, approximately 10,000 employees, and 9,000+ customers across 130 countries, including 48 of the top 50 Banks, according to Vista.