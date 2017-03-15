Free Trial

Ex-Deutsche Telekom exec becomes GO CEO

15 March 2017

Matlese operator GO plc has appointed former Deutsche Telekom executive Attila Keszeg as its new chief executive officer, effective from 1 June 2017

Attila Keszeg - GOKeszeg was senior vice president for commercial excellence in Europe at Deutsche Telekom AG, a position where he led residential commercial activity in 12 countries and held from October 2014. Prior to this he was chief commercial officer of residential at Magyar Telekom for four years and was responsible for sales, customer care, marketing and product development.

Between 2005 and 2010, he acted as General Manager for Red Bull Hungary Limited with full responsibility for local business. Prior to this appointment he also held various positions with Pepsi-Cola Limited Hungary.

GO's chief finance officer, Edmond Brincat, has been appointed interim CEO for the period 31 March 2017 to 1 June 2017. GTB


