Lycamobile is set to launch its MVNO services in South Africa running on Cell C’s network, according to the operator’s CEO.

Cell C chief Jose Dos Santos told a media briefing that UK-based Lyca, which offers mobile virtual network services in 21 countries worldwide, would use Cell C’s South African infrastructure to launch in the country.

Dos Santos did not disclose a timeframe for the launch. South Africa’s third biggest mobile operator, Cell C has a number of MVNO’s using its infrastructure, including FNB Connect, MRP Mobile and Virgin Mobile.

The deal will be exclusive to Cell C, he explained on the financial results call. Lycamobile’s offers mobile services to 16 million customers globally, running on Telstra’s network in Australia, Telenor in Sweden, Vodafone in Germany and Italy, O2 in the UK, and T-Mobile in the US.

It recently expanded its services in Belgium after striking an MVNO agreement with Telenet, and buying Ortel Mobile from the same company’s Belgian arm.