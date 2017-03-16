Free Trial

Global Telecoms Business
Telefónica, Vodafone Spain sign fibre access deal

16 March 2017

Telefónica and Vodafone Spain have reached a commercial agreement for wholesale access to Telefónica's fibre-optic network

Vodafone will now be able to access Telefónica’s fibre, not only in certain areas that are subject to regulation but also where Telefónica has been freed of wholesale fibre access obligations.

"This agreement allows Vodafone to count on Telefónica to supplement its fibre network coverage and significantly extend the footprint where it can offer ultra-fast broadband and Television services," a Telefónica statement read.

"For Telefónica, this agreement is a milestone in its wholesale business strategy, as it enables it to take a more active role in offering its wholesale services in an increasingly dynamic and innovative business environment, and with more alternatives, in terms of provision of services by other operators or by using models of co-investment and self-provision."


