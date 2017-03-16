Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Telefónica, Vodafone Spain sign fibre access deal
16 March 2017
Telefónica and Vodafone Spain have reached a commercial agreement for wholesale access to Telefónica's fibre-optic network
Vodafone will now be able to access
Telefónica’s fibre, not only in certain
areas that are subject to regulation but also where
Telefónica has been freed of wholesale fibre access
obligations.
"This agreement allows Vodafone to count on
Telefónica to supplement its fibre network coverage and
significantly extend the footprint where it can offer
ultra-fast broadband and Television services," a
Telefónica statement read.
"For Telefónica, this agreement is a milestone in its
wholesale business strategy, as it enables it to take a more
active role in offering its wholesale services in an
increasingly dynamic and innovative business environment, and
with more alternatives, in terms of provision of services by
other operators or by using models of co-investment and
self-provision."