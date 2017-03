This move allows Interoute to provide access to a full set of orchestration and infrastructure services for containers, enabling users to deploy containers in any of Interoute’s 17 cloud zones globally. Rancher is an open-source container management platform that makes it simple to deploy and manage containers.

A container consists of an application, plus all its dependencies, libraries and other binaries, and all the configuration files needed to run it, in one package. By containerising the application platform and all of its dependencies, differences in operating system distributions and underlying infrastructure are abstracted away.

Containers promise greater agility, quicker deployment times and lower operational costs. In the past, operations and Infrastructure teams building new applications and software services had to manage all cloud infrastructure building blocks (the virtual server, OS, and application libraries) necessary to create their application development environment.

Using a container based approach enterprise developers can now focus on writing applications and deploying the code straight into a container. The container is then deployed across the underlying cloud infrastructure dramatically improving the time to develop and launch new applications and software.

Matthew Finnie, Interoute chief technical officer said: “Enterprises developing and building apps in the cloud and those on a path to digital transformation need an Infrastructure that allows them to build, test and deploy faster than ever before. The integration of Rancher software with the Interoute Digital Platform gives developers access to a managed container platform that sits on a global privately networked cloud, enabling true distributed computing.”

Louise Westoby, vice president of marketing, Rancher Labs, said: “We look forward to seeing those users accelerate all aspects of their software development pipeline, from writing and testing code to running complex micro services-based applications.”