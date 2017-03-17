Singapore’s StarHub opens innovation centre

Hubtricity, which will help to accelerate service innovation and co-creation with partners and customers, will help transform Singapore into a better-connected Smart Nation domestically and internationally.

The facility’s converged command cockpit will allow StarHub to monitor the performance of its fixed, mobile and pay TV networks and services in real-time and understand how customers are using and responding to its service offerings through call-centre metrics and social media analytics.

"Hubtricity is derived from three words Hubbing – the convergence of technology and services; Tri – the three core networks that power Hubbing; and City – where it is about the people we serve," said Tan Tong Hai, chief executive officer of StarHub.

"Hubtricity not only showcases our extensive connectivity and deep competency in data analytics and cyber security, but is also a co-working space for partners and start-up companies to create solutions for a Smart Nation. Currently, we are working with both local and global partners to build platforms, such as smart home, intelligent vehicles, connected buildings, virtual reality and smart retail, to meet the future needs of our customers."

Kiren Kumar, assistant managing director at EDB, added: "With Hubtricity, StarHub is investing in capabilities that will enable it to innovate and develop new digital products, services and solutions with partners across industries. Hubtricity will add to Singapore’s position as the Digital Capital of Asia and will create exciting jobs in Singapore in areas such as cyber security and social media analytics."