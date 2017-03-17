Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Singapore’s StarHub opens innovation centre
17 March 2017
To support Singapore’s Smart Nation Vision, StarHub has opened a 58,000 sq ft innovation centre and converged operations cockpit named Hubtricity
Hubtricity, which will help to
accelerate service innovation and co-creation with partners and
customers, will help transform Singapore into a
better-connected Smart Nation domestically and
internationally.
The facility’s converged command cockpit will
allow StarHub to monitor the performance of its fixed, mobile
and pay TV networks and services in real-time and understand
how customers are using and responding to its service offerings
through call-centre metrics and social media analytics.
"Hubtricity is derived from three words Hubbing –
the convergence of technology and services; Tri – the
three core networks that power Hubbing; and City –
where it is about the people we serve," said Tan Tong Hai,
chief executive officer of StarHub.
"Hubtricity not only showcases our extensive connectivity
and deep competency in data analytics and cyber security, but
is also a co-working space for partners and start-up companies
to create solutions for a Smart Nation. Currently, we are
working with both local and global partners to build platforms,
such as smart home, intelligent vehicles, connected buildings,
virtual reality and smart retail, to meet the future needs of
our customers."
Kiren Kumar, assistant managing director at EDB, added:
"With Hubtricity, StarHub is investing in capabilities that
will enable it to innovate and develop new digital products,
services and solutions with partners across industries.
Hubtricity will add to Singapore’s position as the
Digital Capital of Asia and will create exciting jobs in
Singapore in areas such as cyber security and social media
analytics."