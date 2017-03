The global carrier software-defined network market is predicted to top $9.5 billion by 2023, according to Research and Markets.

In its "Worldwide Carrier SDN Market - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017-2023" report, Research and Markets said it expects carrier SDN to to grow at a compound annual rate of round 42.3% during the next six years.

This is due to carriers turning to virtualisation to deal with the increasing number of connected devices, growing data traffic and increasing network complexity, the report claims.

The biggest share of this will be taken by the services and applications market, which is predicted to reach $4.8 billion by 2023.

The SDN controller market will also play a major role, with the report predicting it to reach $2.85 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 43%.

VMware, Cisco Systems, HPE and Huawei Technologies were among a number of companies identified as key players in the segment, according to Research and Markets.

North America is expected to lead SDN adoption, with the report predicting it will reach $3.3 billion by 2023.

Research and Markets aid: "Increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity has forced telecom providers to innovate their product offerings to be able to completely transforming the traditional network infrastructure and address the growing needs of consumers.

"In addition, network operators are facing certain challenges such as data traffic, difficulty in adding new network services, and limited utilization of bandwidth for delivering profitable on-demand services.

"These situations have led the demand for the adoption of software defined networking services in carrier networks, which enable bandwidth improvisation, automated traffic management, and customization to meet the client’s requirements."